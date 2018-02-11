Zylofon Media CEO To Clarify His Post On Ebony Tomorrow

Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah will clarify his social media post on the death of late dancehall songstress Ebony.

Nana Appiah Mensah has come under a barrage of verbal attacks from many Ghanaians on social media who think that his comments are needless and serve as a betrayal to the memory of the late talented Ebony.

In a statement copied to Attractivemustapha. com, the Public Relations Officer of Zylofon Media, Samuel Atuobi Baah, says there will be a statement from the CEO on Monday 12th February,2018 to clarify his comments on social media which turned out to be sour.

See below a statement from Zylofon Media after the backlash

Clarification call from Zylofon Media CEO Nana Appiah Mensah on Monday!!!

It has come to our notice that a harmless tweet which was supposed to express how the Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah feels about the sudden death of our dear sister Ebony has sparked unexpected controversies on social media.

In this vein, we at Zylofon Media would want a clarification call to this issue so all opinions on the tweet and instagram post will be put to rest as the understanding and the interpretations being put out by many industry people are now disturbing and worrying to say the least.

We hope all concerned people will keep their cool and remain calm in these times of pain and sorrow so not to hurt emotions of others in our public discussions.

Thank you

Samuel A. Baah

Communications Director- Zylofon Media