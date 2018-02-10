Brong Ahafo Needs Competent MUSIGA Executives

The CEO of News Hunter Magazine, Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku (KOK) has called for competent leaders to steer the affairs of the Brong Ahafo branch of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Speaking on Suncity Radio’s Showbiz 971 in Sunyani, the Outspoken Journalist brought the leadership of the Union under criticism for failing in its bid to effectively communicate with the public as well as show competence in its leadership.

According to KOK, the Brong Ahafo MUSIGA has been unsuccessful in living up to expectation since it is very difficult to obtain any relevant information from the union when the need arose as the leadership failed to relay information effectively to anyone. KOK recounted his experience with the leadership of the union when he once called on them to ask for information on a talent hunt which the union was organizing.

"Recently, it came out that there was to be a talent hunt organized by the Brong Ahafo MUSIGA in collaboration with GHAMRO. Media outlets were served with notices and I called the leadership of the union to retrieve information on the event but they kept putting me off and eventually, I got nothing out of them," he stated.

This, he described as worrying and a show of gross incompetence on the part of MUSIGA leaders. He again went back to the comments of Mr Bessa Simons, the Vice President of MUSIGA when he once described the critics of the union as ignorant and without facts on what was going on in the union and its achievements.

Kofi Oppong Kyekyeku said that the ineffective communication in the union was to account for the unavailability of "facts" as Mr Simons claimed because criticisms were made based on available information which in MUSIGA's case, not much was ever available.

He cited an instance like the research MUSIGA apparently conducted under the leadership of Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) during the erstwhile NDC government with a whopping GH¢2m. The general public did not receive the needed clarification on how the entire amount was dispensed. KOK therefore called on the leadership of MUSIGA to make the necessary amendments to these flaws.

The CEO of News Hunter Magazine again noted that many a musician from the Brong Ahafo region always left to realize their potentials in other regions and said this was not in any way helping. He then admonished the up and coming musicians in the region to join the Brong Ahafo MUSIGA in order for them to vote for people who are competent to become leaders of the union and who will serve in the interest of all for the good of the union.