Bukom Banku Blames haters and politicians for Ebony's Death

Boxer cum Comedian, Braimah Kamoko, known as Bukom Banku, has taken the leadership of the country to the cleaners for failing to end road accidents in the country.

Bukom Banku in paying his tribute to Ebony took a strong blame at the late musician’s haters and Ghanaian Leaders especially the Politicians.

According to Bukom, Ghanaian leaders fail to construct good roads in the country which has resulted in the numerous accidents.

He cried out louder saying the killing of Ebony is worrisome to his liking, why should such a young and Talented Artistes die such a death.

"Me Bukum Banku I don't want to die ooooo, because me and Jesus are one so, I don't want to die" He said.

Bukum Banku later ask his fans to pray for him because he is famous and the hero in the area.

Bukum Banku freestyle, "Ebony why why why why, why my lover you made a beautiful song you call my name and you die to leave your husband"

He was later questioned if he could sing Ebony's song in which his name was mentioned?

Bukom Banku freestyle, "No I don't sing the Ebony song but me my song, Bukom banku boxer )s)ri anopa bodombo boboboi am not crazy, if you do mistake I beat you"