Ebony Was A Burden To Ghanaians -Counselor Lutterodt

Ebony who was returning from Sunyani after a visit was involved in a car accident and died at the Bechem Government Hospital.

As Ghanaians mourn and are yet to come to reality concerning the untimely death of Ghana’s young raised Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns. Prior to her unfortunate sudden demise, self-styled Counsellor George Lutterodt has callously start with his annoying way of counselling.

As he was giving an opportunity to react to the sad news of the young Ebony Reigns demise.

George Lutterodt, however, said "Ebony was a burden to Ghanaians since she was left alone to be raised by a single parent" The self-styled counsellor made it clear that he is not mentally matured enough to be giving the title of a counsellor.

Few celebrities in Ghana took to social media to say they are very disappointed in the self-styled counsellor, GEORGE LUTTERODT.

According to sources this is not the first time George Lutterodt has open his mouth to vomit such ungodly words, but this time he hit the bar to the floor and Ghanaians will not let it go easily, most Ghanaians wants Counselor Lutterodt been banned from counselling, since he has proved not to have respect for the dead. This was made known to ShowbizAfrika earlier today.

The question is: Should such person (George Lutterodt ) be giving a chance to ever give advice to the society?