Ebony Was An Inspiration To Me And My Family - NPA Boss

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has said he is pained by the loss of dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.

Hassan Tampuli said the late musician was a moving target for him as a parent disclosing he had been watching her every step until her unfortunate passing on Thursday.

He said he was fascinated by her story of dropping out of school to pursue her dream of doing music.

“I paid attention to her career because I have daughters and the way I saw her evolve I thought it could impact on the way I relate with my daughters,” he told Samson Lardy Anyenini on Newsfile Saturday.

The sudden death of Ebony Reigns in a fatal accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road has been received with sorrow across the country.

Tributes have been pouring in since the sad passing of fast-rising 'Mama Hwe' singer, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng made the headlines on Friday.

Eulogising the singer, the NPA CEO described Ebony as "a very imaginative artiste…the way she can play around with words and make it come out nicely, sometimes even cast innuendos."

“You will even enjoy the music without paying attention to what she is saying,” he observed.

Mr Tampuli added that the controversy over her dress code was needless because it was her personal choice what she wears as an artiste.

Also eulogising the singer was Asawase MP and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who said the country has lost one of its musical gems.

“If at 20 years she was already well-known in the entertainment industry, you could have imagined if she had continued to 40s or 50s. She could have been one of the greatest we could have if not in Africa, even the world,” he lamented.

The panelists emphasised the need to have more education on road traffic regulation to keep motorists and other road users alive.