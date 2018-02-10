We Did Our Part To Avert Ebony's Death But It Still Happened - Bullet Reveals

Ricky Nana Agyemang, aka Bullet, the Manager of dancehall diva Ebony, who died in a fatal car accident on Thursday, has confirmed that some pastors indeed prophesied about Ebony's accident.

To buttress his point, he has revealed in a Facebook post that, based on the prophesy that Ebony would be involved in an accident, they did all they could for God's intervention.

He has also shared screenshots of whatssap chats which suggest that music producer Kaywa, who also had the revelation of the accident, asked them to donate to an orphanage and also release a gospel song.

“I have seen videos and heard audios of some people and prophets after the death of my girl ebony.can people have a little heart and stop judging her. Kaywa saw this long time and did a lot of directions and prayers for us.i have chats with prophets who also saw this coming.we did what we could but God knows best!” he posted.

Since the demise of Ebony, some prophets have emerged claiming to have prophesied her death. In one of the videos, the head pastor and founder of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry located at Achimota mile 7, Prophet Nigel Gaise, emphatically stated that Ebony was going to be killed in an accident and that nothing could save her.

The Prophet said Ebony's death was going to be like that of late actress Suzzy Williams, and musician Terry Bonchaka.

Check screenshots of the WhatsApp chats they had with Kaywa:

Ebony, real name Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was returning from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region when the Jeep she was travelling in crashed into a VIP bus on Thursday evening, according to police.

Ebony was travelling with three other people, and two of them have also been confirmed dead. The two include a young lady, Ebony's assistant, and a man in military uniform believed to be a soldier.

She produced hits songs like 'Dancefloor,' 'Kupe,' 'Hustle,' 'Maame Hwe,' 'Date Ur Fada' and 'Poison'