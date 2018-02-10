Prophet Reveals Identity Of Two People Who 'Killed' Ebony

The Founder and Leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry (TWPFM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has made some shocking 'revelations' about the death of Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns.

According to Prophet Gaisie who claimed to have predicted the sudden death, Ebony did not die a natural death and that two people caused her death.

"God revealed to me that she [Ebony] won't live beyond 24 [years] and He also revealed to me the names of the two people.”

“I would have told her the names and what she would do to avert it if she had come to see me ,” he said in an interview on Accra FM.

Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway on Thursday night while returning to Accra after visiting her mother.

When news of Ebony's death broke on Friday, Prophet Gaisie posted on Facebook that he had predicted an impending death for Ebony but the singer failed to consult him.

Speaking in the interview after his somewhat controversial claim, Prophet Gaisie explained the prophecy came in the form of a dream.

He narrated that “I saw the late Suzzy Williams and moments later, Suzzy's image changed to that of Ebony."

This, he said, meant that Ebony was going to go on the path of Suzzy who died in 2005, aged 23, in a car crash.

In the revelation, he added, "God revealed the names of two people. One is her aunt, the other is a top music industry person but it is unfortunate she did not come because it was avoidable".

Answering a question on why he did not intercede on behalf of Ebony, the Prophet stated that some prophecies need the involvement of the people involved to be averted.

He further pointed out that his call for Ebony to come and see him was not because he wanted any benefits but was only the direction to deal with the problem.