Ebony must win VGMA Artistes of the Year - C.E.O Bossman Ent

The CEO of Bossman Entertainment has said emphatically that Ebony Reigns must be awarded artiste of the year in the 19th edition of the VGMA.

The CEO made this statement in an interview with knowgh. “I will be glad if ebony wins artiste of the year ” He said.

Prior to her unfortunate sudden demise,Ebony had been widely tipped as favorite candidate for this year’s top award, Artiste of the Year.

Ebony released several hits song and performed on bigger stages in the course of the year. She had been tipped as the first female artiste to win the VGMA artiste of the year but all hopes were shuttered following her sudden death.

However, The CEO OF BOSSMAN Entertainment still thinks Ebony has worked hard enough to be awarded the artiste of the year no matter her death.

“Ebony must win the artiste of the year and any other categories she is nominated.She has worked very hard the whole of last year and must be honoured”.He added

