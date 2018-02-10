How Ebony Reacted To The Many 'Doom' Prophecies Over Her Life And Career

A video involving award-winning dancehall act, Prisciall Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, has popped up on the internet which showed how she reacted to some of the prophecies over her life and career.

In the short video that was sighted on Facebook, Ebony is seen asking the ‘Prophets of Doom” for a progress report over what they had said concerning her life and career.

In the aftermath of the passing of the musician, many prophets have claimed to have prophesied the demise of the musician.

In one instance, the Leader of True Word Prophetic Fire Ministry (TWPFM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie, is claiming that he predicted the sad fate of the musician.

According to him, two musicians, Ebony and Kaakyire Kwame Appiah were ‘marked’ for death if they did not come for special prayers to avert the calamities.

He went on to say that Kaakyire Kwame Appiah heeded the warning and came for intercessory prayers but Ebony did not honor the invitation.

He posted on his Facebook page, “I was led to give this prophecy on LIVE RADIO thus Ebony and Kaakyrie Kwame Appiah will die before the end of February 2018....Kwame Appiah came to see me and we prayed against it! sad EBONY IS GONE JUST AS I SAID IT ON 24Noverber2017!!!!Take PROPHECY SERIOUS.”

Another prophet is reported to have said the “Hustle” singer was not going to live beyond July 2018.

Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road while returning to Accra from Sunyani.

Her childhood friend and PA, Franky Kuri, and one air force man who posed as a bodyguard also died in the car crash.