Prophet Kumchacha Reveals The Mystery Behind Ebony’s Death

Founder and Leader of the Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has stated without reservation that there is a mystery behind dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns’ shocking demise.

According to Kumchacha who once described Ebony as a demon, some people were unhappy about the success of Ebony and therefore decided to cut her life short.

“Ebony did not die a natural death. Even in our ministry, pastors strike pastors down with black magic; some poison others. Look, she died like Suzzy Williams. When she was at her peak, she died.”

“Ebony’s death is not normal. Death is inevitable but there are so many causes. If the family is interested in the cause of her death, they should go and consult any pastor they believe in and he will tell them. Her death is not natural,” he said on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz.

He however denied having a hand in Ebony's death when he was referred to a statement he made sometime ago about burying her CDs.

Ebony is said to have died in a gory road accident late Thursday evening on the Sunyani-Kumasi road. She was returning from her mother’s end after spending time with her and other members of the family.

The 20-year-old singer together with a friend and a military officers were on board a Jeep with registration AS 497—16 when it collided head-on with a VIP bus heading towards Sunyani from Kumasi, police say.

According to DSP John Adusei, Mankraso District Commander who spoke to Joy FM, the two other occupants also died later at the Bechem Government Hospital after they were rushed there.

Ebony’s passing comes after rising to stardom and at a time many have tipped her to win Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards.

Among her hit songs were ‘Poison’, ‘Sponsor’, ‘Hustle’, ‘Kupe’ and ‘Maame Hwe’.