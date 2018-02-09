PHOTOS: Schoolmates Share Fond SHS Memories Of Ebony And It's Heartbreaking!

School and classmates of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known in showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns, have fondly remembered her after her demise on Thursday.

Her colleagues from Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Akuapim North District of the Eastern Region, joined other sympathizers to mourn with her family Friday morning.

Some of them took to their social media handles to share pictures of the times they shared with her during their school days.

One of them who spoke to Joy News’ Maxwell Agbagba remembered her for her determination and friendliness.

Ebony from her Senior High School (SHS) days had the knack for music and took the least opportunity to share her talent with her mates.

Many including her class teacher told Joy News they were not surprised when she quit school to pursue a music career.

The Sponsor and Kupe hitmaker has been riding the music waves since her bold entrance onto the scene in 2015 until her unfortunate passing on Thursday.