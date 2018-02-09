Obour Tips Ebony For Artiste Of The Year Award

Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) President, Bice Osei Kuffuor has revealed Dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns was on her way to becoming the 2017 Artiste of the Year before her untimely death.

The MUSIGA boss popularly known as Obour said the late artiste was able to rub shoulders with the giants in the industry despite being in the Unsung Category in last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The sudden death of Ebony Reigns in a fatal accident on the Kumasi-Sunyani road Thursday has been received with sorrow across the country.

Late dancehall artiste Ebony Reigns

The artiste was reportedly heading to Kumasi from Sunyani when the black jeep she was travelling in collided with a VIP bus that was on its way from Kumasi to Sunyani.

Ebony was in the vehicle with three other occupants, two of whom also lost their lives. But the driver is responding to treatment after reportedly falling unconscious.

The artiste’s music career started in 2015 after she was signed by musician Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame. Her rise to fame was propelled by her stagecraft, appearance and style of music.

The mangled vehicle of the late artiste

In an interview with Joy FM, hours after the artiste’s death, MUSIGA boss commiserated with the family and friends of the late musician.

“Within the last two years that she had been in active music, you can say that she was the quickest rising star,” Obour said, adding Ebony was in the race to winning the 2017 Artiste of the Year.

Considering her sudden rise to fame, the MUSIGA president credited Ebony’s stagecraft and passion for her brief success.

When the Union ranked the best 20 songs in 2017, Ebony’s song was on top, Obour said.

“She’s been marvellous in the year 2017 [because] she had over eight hits. I think for an artiste in the industry to have such many hits, she’s an artiste worth celebrating,” he said.

Meanwhile, Creative Arts Minister Catherine Afeku has said the government will engage the family of the late artiste in order to give her a befitting burial.

She also cautioned the public to desist from sharing gory pictures captured from the accident scene on social media.