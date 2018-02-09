EBONY REIGNS IS DEAD!: Cause Of Death Uncovered

News reaching ModernGhana Entertainment indicates that music star, Ebony Reigns died in a fatal accident after trying to bypass a heap of sad on the road.

According to reports, Ebony, who was driving a jeep in top speed, confronted a heap of sand on a portion of the road which reduced it to a single lane.

The songstress tried to swerve the heap of sand only to collide with a VIP bus which was just coming on top speed on its lane.

So far, the bodies of Ebony, the soldier and another man are at Mankranso Hospital. As investigations are ongoing.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng is Ebony’s real name. She was born on February 16, 1997. Ebony is a Ghanaiandancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe".

She was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.