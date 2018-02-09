Women Who Can't Cook Had Issues Growing Up

Mr. Tuorimuo Elvis Philip has after sometime observing the feminism challenge poked his nose into the hot issue.

Per the looks into what women are crying for these days it would be said that dynamism is setting into our culture which is very worrying, its not even a positive dynamism.

Cooking is a skill women were thought at infancy for a special reason and that is for the purpose of serving their family including the man if a woman is trying to hand over that step to him.

There are two hidden reasons; the woman might have refused or rejected teachings on how to cook deliberately without regard for future implications.

Also, peer influence has sparked in with some friends deceiving others not to cook for their husbands because they don't. Women are fond of that.

Women were nurtured from early ages to cook except you were raised in a house where you were pampered for certain reasons.

If women are saying they won't cook then they had better stayed single because even with a child you would certainly cook for the child.

It is a necessity, where you go to buy the food, don't they cook? Do they import it? Or was it cooked by a machine?

Cooking is a way of exhibiting intelligence so only intelligent people cook because it takes a lot of mathematics to cook and when you fail a step it becomes poisonous till you use another formula to reorganize it.

Most of today's women are arrogant and do not want to be taught, that's the problem with them they even challenge their parents at home so how do they learn.

Some are like ' erh everyday you ask me to cook, clean wash whilst junior is around why don't you involve him? Am tired I won't also do any work."

That's how they behave and when they grow they find it difficult to conform with society's demands.

We should not just talk responsibility let's act responsibly.

The writer is an entrepreneur and researcher into social issue.