Aduke Gold Drops ‘Eniyan Ni Gbowo’

The song 'Eniyan ni Gbowo' unveils and deeply analyses the wide differences between man and God.

It reveals how God would have commercialized all that he created if he were to be human.

"We would pay for the sun, moon, stars, blood that runs in your vein, kidney, liver, bladder, formulation of the foetus.”

“He would charge us per day on the usage of our organs e.g eye, nose, mouth.. still he made it for us to use freely," Aduke sings.

The song was produced by Leke Shadare

Download: http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/j1ujv235kp/Eniyan_nigbowo_-_Aduke_Gold.mp3

About Singer

Aduke Ajayi popularly known as Aduke Gold is an outstanding gospel minister, who hails from Ijesha town in Osun state.

She had her first degree in History and International relations from Lagos State University, on a scholarship programme sponsored by Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, the then Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Lagos state during Bola Ahmed Tinubu's governorship tenure.

Aduke Gold also had an higher degree in child psychology, with a Diploma in Montessori method of education from United Kingdom (UK).

Apart from been an in-depth songwriter, and inspritaional gospel singer, Aduke is also a lover of education and an always-learning single-lady.

She had other Diploma's in Special Education, Aquaculture, Cake making, Cookery and Decoration, Music rudiment, business, and piano respectively.

Her new and much-awaited music album will be out during the Easter celebrations.