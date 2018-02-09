X-Riddim Drops Official Video For Live My Life

Ghanaian music duo Xriddim Known in real life as K Dark and Dani EL has release the official music video to their song 'Live My Life'

‘Live My Life’ video concept is simple - 'the video simply depict what the song talks about, which is about love and heartbreak, been it letting go of someone if you don’t want again in your life.

The story according to Xriddim is to help couples in relationships to try work out their differences whenever it comes up and if it doesn’t work out its better to let go of the person peacefully then to break the person’s heart.

The video was directed Enchill Abraham of Media Gang Philms.

Watch and share:

