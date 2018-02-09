Audio + Lyrics: Fiefa Micah - Greater Life

Fiefa Micah is a dynamic & vibrant gospel music minister, a pastor, worship leader & songwriter who after many years on stage has decided to release debut single ‘Greater life’.

The song is produced by DMPbeats.

Fiefa believes that there’s a life greater & higher than the ordinary life we live.

Download, Listen and Share!!!

Untagged link:

http://bit.ly/2GJQpbi

LYRICS:

Greater Life by Fiefa Micah

It’s the greater life.

The greater life in Christ

I believe

There is a higher and greater life in Christ

A life greater than the ordinary life

You say

I am the way

I am the truth

I am the life

Yeh eh eh

Woh oh oh

Whatever you need

The life you desire

Whatever you have long for

Yeh eh eh

Only believe

Come to the father

It’s freely given you

Jesus

Chorus

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: a place in Christ

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: Light in the darkness

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: life of the master

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: hu yeh eh

A Life without pains

Life without sorrow

Life of no failure

Life of no regret

It’s the greater life in Christ

It’s the greater life in Christ

It’s the very life of Christ in you.

You’ve chosen me

A royal priesthood

A peculiar person

Wow oh oh

All that need

Path of thy greatness

It’s in the father

Jesus

O lord I believe

In you I live

Move & have my being

Yeh eh eh

Chorus

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: a place in Christ

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: Light in the darkness

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: life of the master

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: hu yeh eh

A Life without pains

Life of without sorrow

Life of no failure

Life of no regret

It’s the greater life in Christ

It’s the greater life in Christ

It’s the very life of Christ in me.

I am so blessed

I dwell in your glory

I have dominion

O oh oh

I am born of the word

I’ve overcome the world

I’m complete in you

Jesus

Thank you my father

Thank you my saviour

It’s the greater life 2x

Hu yeh eh

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: a place in Christ

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: Light in the darkness

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: life of the master

Call: It’s the greater life

Response: hu yeh eh

A Life without pains

Life of without sorrow

Life of no failure

Life of no regret

It’s the greater life in Christ

It’s the greater life in Christ

It’s the very life of Christ in me 2x

Greater life

Greater life

Greater life

O oh

Greater life 2x

It’s the greater life of Christ in me 2x

Hallelujah 2x

Thank you lord 2x

For the greater life

Halleluyah