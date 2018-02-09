Audio + Lyrics: Fiefa Micah - Greater Life

LYRICS: Greater Life by Fiefa Micah It’s the greater life. The greater life in Christ I believe There is a higher and greater life in Christ A life greater than the ordinary life You say I am the way I am the truth I am the life Yeh eh eh Woh oh oh Whatever you need The life you desire Whatever you have long for Yeh eh eh Only believe Come to the father It’s freely given you Jesus Chorus Call: It’s the greater life Response: a place in Christ Call: It’s the greater life Response: Light in the darkness Call: It’s the greater life Response: life of the master Call: It’s the greater life Response: hu yeh eh A Life without pains Life without sorrow Life of no failure Life of no regret It’s the greater life in Christ It’s the greater life in Christ It’s the very life of Christ in you. You’ve chosen me A royal priesthood A peculiar person Wow oh oh All that need Path of thy greatness It’s in the father Jesus O lord I believe In you I live Move & have my being Yeh eh eh Chorus Call: It’s the greater life Response: a place in Christ Call: It’s the greater life Response: Light in the darkness Call: It’s the greater life Response: life of the master Call: It’s the greater life Response: hu yeh eh A Life without pains Life of without sorrow Life of no failure Life of no regret It’s the greater life in Christ It’s the greater life in Christ It’s the very life of Christ in me. I am so blessed I dwell in your glory I have dominion O oh oh I am born of the word I’ve overcome the world I’m complete in you Jesus Thank you my father Thank you my saviour It’s the greater life 2x Hu yeh eh Call: It’s the greater life Response: a place in Christ Call: It’s the greater life Response: Light in the darkness Call: It’s the greater life Response: life of the master Call: It’s the greater life Response: hu yeh eh A Life without pains Life of without sorrow Life of no failure Life of no regret It’s the greater life in Christ It’s the greater life in Christ It’s the very life of Christ in me 2x Greater life Greater life Greater life O oh Greater life 2x It’s the greater life of Christ in me 2x Hallelujah 2x Thank you lord 2x For the greater life Halleluyah
Audio + Lyrics: Fiefa Micah - Greater Life
Fiefa Micah is a dynamic & vibrant gospel music minister, a pastor, worship leader & songwriter who after many years on stage has decided to release debut single ‘Greater life’.
The song is produced by DMPbeats.
Fiefa believes that there’s a life greater & higher than the ordinary life we live.
Download, Listen and Share!!!
Untagged link:
http://bit.ly/2GJQpbi
