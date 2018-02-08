Empress Flo To Release "Odo Yewu" Tomorrow

The Afro-Soul musician who has been around for some time now has finally announced her debut single under her new record labels.

Despite the booming Ghanaian music business, a horde of music lovers are crying foul over the ‘unfair’ gender balance in the music industry.

But, thanks to Dream Factory and Dripzmuzik record labels, there’s a new female addition and it is soul-songstress known in showbiz as Flo.

The Afro-Soul musician who has been around for some time now has finally announced her debut single under her new record labels.

Her latest single to officially kick-start the year 2018 is titled “Odo Yewu”.

Explaining the concept, Flo told Pulse.com.gh that “Odo Yewu” throws light on the difficulties in relationships and why lovers (especially females) choose to stay despite the unfortunate happenings.

“The song talks about sticking to your (male) partner even though he might not be the best or holy. It throws more light on why some women choose to stay in relationships and wanting to win the hearts of men despite the challenges.”

On the song’s uniqueness, Flo says “the personality of the one singing and the style which is not really in the system makes the entire song unique.”

“Fans should expect good and sound music with amazing style which is not just to dance to the melodious tune but will also educate them one way or the other,” she assured fans.

“Odo Yewu” has been scheduled for release on Friday, February 9. The Afro-pop song was produced by B2.