Sarkodie's US-Based Promoter Arrested Over $250,000 Credit Card Fraud

A 30-year-old Ghanaian-US based Promoter and events organizer, Terry Frempong has been arrested for $250,000 credit card fraud according to mycentraljersey.com

Terry Frempong-Masson was arrested and charged with using fraudulent means to steal more than $250,000 worth of film equipment.

The Ghanaian Promoter whose business is to fly Ghanaian stars to the United States to perform at events – Apollo Theatre and other popular places.

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Nkansah Lil Win and many other Ghanaian artistes have benefitted from his Promotions.

Terry Frempong-Masson was arrested on February 2, 2018, and charged with the following:

“One count of theft by deception, two counts of identity theft, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of money laundering, one count of conspiracy to commit theft by deception, and one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by deception.”

Below is a report of the outcome of investigations conducted by Perth Amboy Sgt. Mabner Terron and Middles*x County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Pennis:

“Between Jan. 19 and Feb. 2, Frempong-Masson allegedly placed online orders for the rental or purchase of film equipment from three film companies using fraudulent identities.

Using a fraudulent identity, Frempong-Masson placed an order for $30,000 worth of film equipment with a film company based in Chesterfield, Indiana, and had the order shipped to his home in Perth Amboy’s Harbortown housing complex.

He allegedly also placed a $114,000 rental order with an Arizona-based film equipment company for delivery to his Perth Amboy home. In addition, Frempong-Masson travelled to Atlanta to receive more than $130,000 worth of rental equipment from another film company that was acquired allegedly using a fake identity”.