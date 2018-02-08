Abrokwa Assaulted Me 3 Days To Our Wedding- Afia Schwarzenegger Drops Bombshell

The feud between comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger and her estranged husband Abrokwah has taken a different turn, as the presenter has revealed how she and her physically challenged mother, were allegedly abused physically, three days to their traditional marriage.

She has on several platforms accused Mr Lawrence Abrokwa of abuse during the period of their marriage, one of the reasons why she called it quit by “returning his drink”.

The actress disclosed to Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that, “three days before our traditional wedding, this guy [Abrokwah] beat me up, dragged my mother, my 70-year mother, who is disabled, my mother has a fractured arm that doesn’t work, she can’t do anything with her right arm [and] dragged her on the ground.”

According to Afia, she made excuses for his behaviour and gave him the benefit of the doubt, the reason she went ahead with the marriage.

“Initially I felt I’m in love with someone who's confused [and] I used to make excuses for his abuse. Sometimes I go as far as blaming him for not having work to do. If you’re not working as a man, and you don’t have money, you become frustrated,” she said.

She kept quiet over the issue also because she was not willing to put her marital issues in the public until “my friends sat me down and said to me ‘hey girl, sit up’”.

She also claimed her mother, despite the abuse she suffered from the hands of Abrokwah three days to their marriage, encouraged her to allow it to slide under the carpet to avoid attracting criticism from a section of society, particularly the church.

Meanwhile, the comedienne is preparing to outdoor her foundation, ‘Leave to Live’ on Valentine's Day.

The foundation will among others, offer support to women who may be experiencing various forms of abuse, she hinted.