Journalist Fires Lydia Forson For 'Attacking' Ghanaians Over 'Cooking' Debate

Adom FM News Editor and member of acapella group, Alabaster Box, Samuel Nii Narku Dowuona, has descended heavily on actress Lydia Forson for attacking journalists.

Mr. Dowuona took a jab at the actress in a response to a Facebook live post made by Lydia Forson in which she described journalists, engaged in an ongoing debate on whether women who cook are slaves, as “stupid”.

Lydia’s verbal tirades appear to have irked the social media-friendly journalist, who feels the actress was speaking from two sides of her mouth when in one breath she expresses her opinion and in another, chastises others for their opinions.

“What a twerp you are, using one corner of your foul mouth to tell us to allow these confused female species calling themselves feminist to express their opinion IN THE MEDIA FREELY, and then stupidly use the other corner of the same mouth to tell others they cannot express their opinion about an opinion that affects our socio-cultural fabric as a people?”

“So you are free to take a stance on the matter and suggest what you want. But only fools think they can make 17-minute highly-opinionated videos to rubbish other people’s opinions. What an irony”, Mr. Dowuma posted.

Lydia’s comments were particularly interesting, especially when she observes among other things that “people should stop criticising the feminists for making such claims because of their vulnerability as they are entitled to their opinions” but finds it objectionable when others do same.

Lydia Forson’s comment came on the back of claims by some feminists on social media that men must know how to cook before they get married, adding that women who cook for their husbands can be likened to slaves.

But those comments had attracted a barrage of backlashes as many people of high-standing in society such Rev Dr. Joyce Aryee and journalist Afia Pokua have all condemned the feminists of setting a misplaced agenda in their fight for women’s power.

Many facebookers who also commented on Mr. Dowuona’s comments appear to have also fallen in love with his views.