Reggae Artistes Storm Akuma Village To Celebrate Reggae Legends

Some selected Ghanaian reggae artistes will perform at the reggae musical concert at Akuma village on Saturday, February 10 to celebrate the achievement of Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny Clarke of The Third World Band.

Touted as one of the biggest gathering of reggae lovers, musicians, stakeholders and followers, the event will see the performance of over 15 respected Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artistes across the country.

Some of the reggae artistes billed to rock the event include Kojo Kombolo, Ras Kuuku, Konkarah, Osagyefo Jahwyz, Jah Gold and a host of others.

The event which is being organised to revive and promote reggae music in Ghana will feature a number of celebrated reggae and dancehall artistes.

According to Daddy Bosco, one of the organisers, February is the birth month of three of the greatest reggae music legends— Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Bunny 'Rugs' Clarke of the Third World Band.

He said the three reggae music legend have contributed significantly to the growth of reggae music on the world music scene, hence their decision to host the show to celebrate those legends.

Daddy Bosco added that the night will feature some vintage reggae and dancehall tunes to bring back the nostalgic feelings about reggae music.

He mentioned that DJs for the night are Nature One, CEO of Bank of Music, Live FM‘s King Bash and Ras Nene.