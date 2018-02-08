Lydia Forson Lambasts Ghanaians On Social Media Over 'Useless' Cooking Debate

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, who made news after her alleged assault case with a National Security officer a few days ago has waded into the argument over cooking and slavery.

The actress took to her Facebook account to bemoan the issue and wondered why people would waste time talking about cooking when there were other serious matters to discuss.

She added that it was only an unserious people and country who would argue over the issue of cooking when the economy was in a mess and development was far from the nation.

She took a swipe at the men who felt threatened by the issue of cooking which went viral on social media.

The ‘Keteke’ actress said she was not for or against the matter, she was only shocked that the country had to come to a standstill because of the issue.

Lydia Forson said she loved to cook and it was not going to be a bother to her if she had to cook for a man she liked. She said she has dated some men who did not have a problem if she cooked for them or not.

She picked on elements in the media who could not talk about important issues but rather focused on the petty issues like cooking. The actress urged Ghanaians to talk about stuff that would move the nation forward and stop discussing trivial issues.

The comments of the actress come on the heels of a debate that was sparked on social media over wives cooking for their husbands.

A section of the public considered the act as a form of modern-day slavery while the other section considered the act the ‘full’ responsibility of the wife.

Not long ago, Lydia Forson shared a video on social media about an assault case she was involved in.

According to her, a National Security officer attempted to snatch her phone and threatened to beat her up if she did not stop taking a video of him.

Lydia Forson recounted that the issue was not even about her but a young lady whom she was defending after she saw her being verbally attacked by the National Security operative.