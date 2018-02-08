I'm here to help Ghana's Entertainment Industry Grow - Mr. Handsome

Mr. Handsome

A Nigeria born Europe base Singer, Actor, Model and Television presenter SPiSUN OGAR popularly know as Mr Handsome because of his charming and attractive looks, was in an interview today on the 7th of February 2018

with star media on 7plus television confirm relocated to Ghana to take his entertainment career to the greatest hight

According to Mr Handsome, he's ready to work with any serious artist with mindset of taking Ghana entertainment international.

currently Mr handsome is working on his first solo track in Ghana and making video on two of his tracks.

Mr Handsome who started his entertainment career in late 90s in children choir and drama group at st. Joseph Catholic church ikoyi lagos Nigeria, in 2009 as a student in European University Berlin Germany he former a band called spizrecords and he later form a movies production and talent building industry in the year 2011 Named "OUTSTANDING TALENT"