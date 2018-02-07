Agya Koo's Arrogance 'Killed' His Career – Ola Michael

A former Public Relations Officer of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) says the Kumawood actor’s arrogance caused his career to take a tailspin.

According to Ola Michael, producers started ignoring the actor because he became proud and displayed egotism.

Ola, who is also a movie producer, told Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM that Agya Koo became so arrogant that he sometimes gave producers timelines to finish their shoot.

According to him, failure to adhere to Agya Koo’s time meant he virtually walked from the shoot.

Recently, there was a debate after Agya Koo claimed that no one could match him in the industry, not even fellow actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win. He made the remark at the launch of his Agya Koo TV app at the Accra Mall.

Commenting on the remarks, Ola said “Agya Koo gives producers two days to shoot a movie, he’ll not give you more than two days and then again he’ll tell you he doesn’t do night scenes because the light affects his eyes. So you are forced to use less than 48 hours to shoot a movie with Agya Koo. So it was pressure for every director.”

Ola stated further that, Agya Koo was simply in his own world and producers had to play by his rule.

“At that time, people were chasing him with big money and he can decide to travel a short time and come back and increase his rate because when he comes back, there will be lots of [film makers] waiting for him…,” he said.