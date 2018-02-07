Sarkodie's Rapperholic, VGMA, Ghana Meets Naija, Others, Make It To Top 100 Events In 2017

Ghana's No.1 Event Magazine, EVENTGUIDE, organizers of Ghana Event Awards has compiled their list of the Top 100 Events of 2017 in Ghana. The list was compiled under review of industry insiders.

The final list of Top 100 Events was voted on by renowned events critics, influential bloggers and the general public via various social media platforms. To make it into the final top 100 list of 2017, the following was considered.

CO-ORDINATION: Branding, identification of target audience, good event concept as well as meeting the satisfaction of the audience on the day of the event. This also involves the overall planning and carrying out plans to fruition.

ATTENDANCE: Turnout at the event, contribution, participation and support of celebrities, patronage & reception.

TIMING: Punctuality of patrons, punctuality of organizers; as to whether they show started at the said time. Performances and activities of the night taking place at the allotted time, time of closing event.

PERFORMANCES: Art, act and creativity of artistes on bill, performance of the MCs and crowd appeal.

LOGISTICS: Location/venue, parking space and proximity to venue, exterior and interior decoration, stage, lighting, sound, general settings, security; taking into consideration the presence of security personnel, ambulance and fire service.

The purpose of EVENTGUIDE’s Top 100 Events list is to contribute to building a good and strong event hub.

Special thanks to Eventguide team and those who helped compile the list of Ghana’s Top 100 Events In Ghana also made their websites available for review : Georgebrittion.com, Nkonkonsagh.com, Ameyawdebrah.com, Enewsgh.com, Blagogee.com, zionfelix.net, Joynews, Pulsegh.com, Entertainmentgh.com, Ytainment.com and associated with Advance Media, Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture and National Commission on Culture.

Special announcement will be done on Live919fm 4.30pm and continue other media platforms.

