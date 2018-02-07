Ebony Captured In Latest Photo 'Chilling' With Evangelist Dr Lawrence Tetteh (SEE PHOTO)

Modern Ghana Entertainment has seen a photo of dancehall artiste, Ebony Reigns and renowned evangelist, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh going round on social media.

And from their poses, it could be concluded that the two have been ‘chilling’ recently.

The ‘Maame Hw3’ hit maker shared this heart warming photo with Dr Lawrence Tetteh on her Instagram page with a seemingly ‘controversial’ caption.

Ebony wrote: "I enjoyed our meeting today Daddy, make sure she unu ready!”

It cannot be said if Dr. Lawrence Tetteh is now Ebony’s official ‘Spiritual Father’ but the photo indicates that they two are very close to each other.

In the photo, both of them can be seen gazing directly at the camera with a cheerful smile to show the two individuals are great pals.

Ebony has her hands on the shoulder of the evangelist urged her fans to be ready for her new song. It is unclear if she has a gospel song coming out soon.

The Instagram post read: “I enjoyed our meeting today Daddy Mek sure seh unu ready!

#BONYFIED #BGM #Aseda ”

I enjoyed our meeting today Daddyâ˜ºï¸ Mek sure seh unu ready! #BONYFIED #BGM #Aseda

A post shared by Original 90s Badgyal (@ebony_reigns) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:37am PST