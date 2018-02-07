Pay Celebrities For Interviews – Ekow Smith Tells Media

Actor EKow Smith-Asante is all for celebrities being paid by media houses whenever they go for interviews.

In his opinion, celebrities appear on media platforms to enrich the entity’s content and, therefore, should be remunerated for the appearance.

The popular actor stressed that media houses charge celebrities whenever they need to promote a movie or product but expect interviews to be done for free.

Mr Smith-Asante said unless there is a barter agreement, media houses should pay for such interviews.

“The moment you invite a celebrity to your station, you should (pay them),” he told Lexis Bill on Behind The Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM Monday.