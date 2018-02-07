modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What Isaac Kyei Andoh Of Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
7 hours ago | General News

Pay Celebrities For Interviews – Ekow Smith Tells Media

Myjoyonline
Ekow Smith-Asante
Ekow Smith-Asante

Actor EKow Smith-Asante is all for celebrities being paid by media houses whenever they go for interviews.

In his opinion, celebrities appear on media platforms to enrich the entity’s content and, therefore, should be remunerated for the appearance.

The popular actor stressed that media houses charge celebrities whenever they need to promote a movie or product but expect interviews to be done for free.

Mr Smith-Asante said unless there is a barter agreement, media houses should pay for such interviews.

“The moment you invite a celebrity to your station, you should (pay them),” he told Lexis Bill on Behind The Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM Monday.

Auditor-General Begs Attorney General: Grant Me Powers To Prosecute Indicted Persons

body-container-line