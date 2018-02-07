Joselyn Dumas Reveals Why She Sees No Role Model In Anyone Than Her Mum

Having a supportive mum is a beautiful thing for any child, in fact, it is essential for developing into the right kind of person with the right kind of values.

Joselyn Dumas says she is lucky enough to have a mum who stood by her through everything and that has left a strong impression on her and built her into the accomplished woman she is today.

Speaking on Keeping It Real With Joselyn Dumas, the TV show host revealed that her mum is her role model, her 'rock', and that she tries to emulate her in her relationships with friends and family.

It's the first time she spoke about her mum, who she hardly flaunts in public.

According to her, Oprah is someone she admires from afar but her real role model is her mum.

“..Someone like Oprah Winfrey she sort of inspires me…I also gather my inspiration from different people but I’ve always admired my mum for her strength… we’ve come a long way, my mum and I,” she said.

“So through it all, this woman is still like a rock and she’s my rock and that is what I want to be for my daughter and for my friends,” she continued.

“I think that sometimes we use the word role model loosely without even realising the work we have to put in,” Joselyn added.