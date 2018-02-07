Engineers Award Slated For February 22

The fourth edition of Engineering Excellence Awards has been slated for Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Academy of Arts & Sciences, near Opeibea House in Accra.

The prestigious annual award ceremony is organised by the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) to honour outstanding contributions of individuals or organisations, including engineering students who have demonstrated great potential for research in engineering in the country leading to transformation of engineering excellence and innovations.

It is the only platform that honours stakeholders in the engineering industry.

The ceremony will attract seasoned engineers, council members, past presidents of the institution, all engineers in the country and the general public.