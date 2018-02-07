Lil Win Finally Drops Hit Song 'Akyire Asem' (Prod By Collins Tee)

The much awaited release from actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is here for us to enjoy

He calls this one Akyire Asem which translates to English as The Aftermath

In Akyire Asem, Lil Win cautions us about the consequences awaiting us from our negative deeds in life

He says, we have the free-will to do whatever we want but there is surely going to be an account from every action we take.

Lil Win has of no doubt proven himself to be one of Ghana's best entertainers and we believe this year, he will be bringing to us mouth-watering projects.