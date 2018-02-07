modernghana logo

V-Nation Music's "Leki" Releases Another Banger #Parabu

One would think it would be a Season of the Usual love songs in the Air from Artistes Around the Globe, but V Nation Music Frontline Artiste 'Leki' dilutes the Game as he obviously thinks otherwise.

He lets out a piece of his mind in this Conscious Tune called 'Parabu' Produced by Fast Rising Producer Jay Synths.

In our opinion this is a Great piece.
Download and Share your Thoughts
Parabu on soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-645288886/parabu

Parabu on audiomack: https://audiomack.com/song/vnation-music/parabu

