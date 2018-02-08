Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Nikki Samonas and Khadijat to Host TV Africa Morning Show (Video)

Experienced and everglowing media personality, Obuobia Darko-Opoku is set to host the all new Television Africa current affairs morning show dubbed 'Breakfast Live' with actress Nikki Samonas and beautiful Khadijat Starting from 12th February, 2018 6am - 9am.

The trio together with their panels and guests will provide in-depth analysis of issues under social, political, health, creative Arts and current affairs which promises to be educative and sizzling.

Madam Obuobia Darko-Opoku has portrayed dynamism in the media space with her background as a radio show host who has a large fan base dating from programmes she hosted at Radio Gold and other media engagements.

She is also a former Parliamentary Candidate for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency and inspires a lot of people especially women.

Nikki Samonas and Khadijat have also gained enormous exposure which will enrich the show as they bring their skills to bear.

Viewers of TV Africa are expected to be served with the best 'breakfast' as it promises to be refreshing with this trio as anchors.



