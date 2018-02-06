The management of the Divino Friend Organization, is glad to inform Ghanaians that the Prestigious Africa-Italy Excellence Awards is back!

Divino Friend Organization is a firm which promotes intercultural engagement through various social and cooperate events, marketing activation, and community connections.

After several meetings it has been agreed that this year, Italy and Ghana will be taken by storm with fruitful events.

The management of the organization has urged the general public to keep their fingers crossed as they wait patiently for the details of the events in the following weeks.

The public is also urged to anticipate a glorious event at The Africa Italy Excellence Awards.

The event, like it had always been, will honour Africans who have excelled in different fields in Italy and Europe by promoting Africa’s image, culture and facilitating integration of immigrants in Italy.

Latest up dates can be found on their website.

http://www.aieawards.org

