Miss Ghana Foundation Supports 13-Year-Old Girl suffering from Scoliosis

Miss Ghana Foundation, the Charity Arm of the Miss Ghana brand has donated $5000.00 to the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS). Scoliosis is a medical condition in which a person's spine has a sideways curve. The curve is usually "S"- or "C"-shaped.

In some, the degree of curve is stable, while in others it increases over time. Mild scoliosis does not typically cause problems, while severe cases can interfere with breathing. In most cases causes unknown except for main conditions of cereal palsy and muscular dystrophy.

The donation is a first instalment to commence surgical procedure for a teenager suffering from scoliosis and an extreme orthopaedic ailment; out of a total cost of $15,000.00.

The beneficiary, 13 year old Gifty Amuzu is living with a life threatening condition called TB Kyphosis of the Thoracic spine which will require urgent surgery to save her life or it will paralyse her soon. Her condition was noticed five years ago while in primary school.

All efforts by her mother to curb this deformity proved futile. Currently, Gifty has dropped out of school due to the intense pain in the back which causes her to loose concentration in class.

She is unable to sit, stand or walk for long periods and also cannot perform simple house chores.

She feels stigmatised, sad and often isolates herself in social gatherings. Gifty Amuzu enjoys singing and aspires to become a soldier in future.

She caught the eye of the Miss Ghana Foundation recently when the Foundation’s current Ambassadors Miss Ghana 2017 Margaret Dery, her runner ups Pricilla Gameli and Marigold Frimpong visited the FOCOS Hospital as part of the Miss Ghana Foundation’s charity plans for the year.

Presenting the donation, Chairwoman of the Miss Ghana Foundation Ms. Inna Patty reiterated that, Miss Ghana Foundation was passionate about health, especially that of less privileged children. She commended the efforts of the queens and a good Samaritan for the donation thus far.

She appealed for more support to complete the surgery by the end of this month of Love, February 2018.

On their part Miss Ghana 2017 Margaret Dery and her runner ups recounted how they raised funds through the Miss Ghana Kids Bazaar event, some corporate institutions such as Nasco Ghana, Brommon, Crystal Capital and Investment limited and other fund raising drives at Accra Mall, ANC Mall and Tang Palace Hotel.

Receiving the donation on behalf of 13 year old Gifty Amuzu, the nursing director of FOCOS Hospital Miss Jemima Owusu, expressed gratitude to Miss Ghana Foundation.

“We are happy to see the Miss Ghana Foundation helping to put a smile on the face of Gifty; thereby helping her fulfil her dreams of going back to school and becoming a soldier one day.

Even though her case is a serious one she has been on the waiting list for weeks now, hoping for some assistance somehow.

I appeal to everyone, corporate bodies and individuals to join in this good deed so that the full cost of the surgery would be covered” She said. [email protected]

The Medical Doctor on Duty Dr. Gerhard Ofori Amankwa, Director of Medical Services, used the opportunity to reiterate that such conditions are not hereditary nor a curse. As such, society should show more love by supporting such patients.

