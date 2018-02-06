Romantic Comedy @ Alliance Française

'The Bedroom', a romantic comedy by Atsu Adaletey, will on Friday, February 9 be performed at the Alliance Française in Accra.

A creatively woven piece laced with dramatic action, music, mime, stand-up comedy, dance, silhouette and spoken word, the play unveils a conflict between a naturalist, feminist and opportunists. In their quest to defend their ideologies, a newly-wed couple swaps gender to defend their ideologies as they were exposed to shocking discoveries, which appear to hinge on their union.

Educated at the School of Creative Arts, University of Education (Winneba), Adaletey and is currently the production manager at Proeye Media, a multi media outfit that has produced a number of artistic productions.

Since 1995, he has featured in diverse theatrical productions, corporate events and volunteered during events at the National Theatre of Ghana, Centre for National Culture in Cape Coast and the and W.E.B. Du Bois Centre in Accra.

He has also featured in some National Film and Television Institute student films, including GTV's Home Sweet Home Series, TV3's Music Music, MTN Fusion with Abeiku Santana and KSM's TGIF Show on Metro TV.