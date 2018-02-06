Comedy Was Made For Me– ID James Brown

ID James Brown

ID James Brown, one of the celebrated comedians in the country has disclosed that comedy was made for him.

In an overwhelming interview with the host of campus rocks on 3fm , ID James Brown disclosed that comedy was made for him. He said, “I don’t see myself being a very good bank teller or in any other profession”

Taking a flashback on his career, he said, “I’ve been doing comedy for the past eight years. I had my first performance in 2010 and it was very tough because they didn’t laugh. I had to try until my third performance at the citizen comedy show they finally laughed. I remember at a point in my career I had to pay to be billed for a show”. Although the Ghanaian comedy industry is facing a couple of challenges, he was very positive about the Ghanaian comedy industry.

ID James Brown is known for his hilarious observational comedy. ID James Brown is currently delving more in the creatives which includes acting, voice acting, dancing amongst others. He is the only Ghanaian comedian to have done an Europe tour thus putting Ghana comedy on the map.

Last year, ID James Brown hosted his very own one man show dubbed License to Rant at the British council which brought comedians and industry players under one roof.