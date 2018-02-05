TOP CPP Member Descends On Tourism Minister Over Poor State Of Tourism Sector

Elections Director of the Conventions People’s Party (CPP) James Kwabena Bomfeh has challenged the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to make sure its structures work to better the sector.

Speaking to Franky 5 on 'This Is Gospel' on Hitz FM, the politician noted that bodies should not be just set up without ensuring that they work.

Some industry persons have called for the decoupling of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry because the Ministry gives a lot of attention to tourism.

They believe separating Creative Arts from the Ministry will give the industry the needed attention.

But the CPP member argues that it is highly unnecessary for the two sectors to be separated.

Mr Bomfeh, popularly known as ‘Kabila’, quizzed: “...If things work well within the Creative Arts Council, will we be calling for the Ministry for Tourism Arts and Culture to be separated? We neglect our responsibility and it becomes a problem and we then seek to create more problems by creating more sectors...,” he said

Kabila also alleged that the interim Creative Arts Council set up by the Ministry has no mandate.

“We like setting up structures and systems for no reasons. If you have to set up a system, that system must work to its mandate. What is their mandate? They are running at the expense of the country…,” he said.