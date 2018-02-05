Freda Features Joe Mettle In New Single

A pillar of worship at the Restoration Temple of the International Central Gospel Church - Osu, Freda Amoah-Mensah has launched a new inspiring single “Our praise we give.”

Featuring Ghana’s king of worship, Joe Mettle, the duo, combined two uniquely different voices, in a resounding praise to God.

It is a song inspired by life’s difficult circumstances, crafted with words of exhortation, mixed with bass and acoustic guitars and delivered with voices of gold to praise God and rekindle the spirit of praise and worship in man.

Ahead of the official launch of the single, later Sunday, Freda Amoah-Mensah and Joe Mettle treated the Osu ICGC congregation to the soothing, Sunday morning, soul inspiring single, much to the delight of members.

“Our praise we give” has since been launched on major social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud .

“It is a song inspired by 19 months of great difficulties at work,” Freda Amoah-Mensah told Myjoyonline.com but not once in these difficult times did our hope in God fade," she added.

With a sound engineer husband, Joseph Amoah, who is also a songwriter and composer, the couple together with their three kids spent [and still do] almost every day of their lives in Church even when things became difficult.

Like the story of Job, their love for God was unshaken, notwithstanding the difficult challenges they were going through.

“At times I wept,” Freda said but rather than feeling sorry about their situation the couple decided to praise God with a new song.

Mr Amoah, who is also a deacon, is no stranger to songwriting and compositions. The architect and writer of the hugely famous Gyeme Taataa, sang by the effervescent Stella Dugan, decided to put their life’s experience into words of worship and praise to God.

Freda gave the words life, with her powerful rich voice complemented by that of Joe Mettle.

Even though the single is their first major project together, Freda and Mettle go way back in time as backing vocalists for the late Danny Nettey.

“It was not easy getting Mettle on this project” Freda attested but every effort made to add his voice to the praise we give was worth it, she added.

Freda said “Our praise we give” is just the beginning and the springboard for greater things to come.

“We have started working on another project,” she said.

Click here for the song â€‹ https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1956251248027901&id=1904741863178840