Ras Mubarak's Ex-wife Breaks Silence On His Alleged Second Marriage To Muntaka's Daughter

The ex-wife of Kumbumgu lawmaker, Ras Mubarak says she is relieved her former husband has remarried after what she described as a tortuous relationship with him.

Rasheeda Adams said she left the former Radio Gold reggae presenter because of his “extremely abusive behaviour.”

In a Facebook post Monday, she said she did not live together with the lawmaker during the one year of their marriage. The two have two children.

Her comments followed reports her husband has taken on a second wife after he married the daughter of his uncle and Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak.

The Member of Parliament then took to his Facebook page to clarify the reports saying;

“I've just woken up to news that I married an additional wife yesterday. Let me put it on record that - though I am unapologetically a believer in polygamy and my religion, and my proud Dagbon tradition and culture permit polygamy, - I just remarried yesterday after my wife then, packed out and sued for divorce a few weeks before the 2016 election…”

In a quick response, Miss Adams said she has been inaundated by calls and messages about the marriage ceremony of Mr Mubarak.

She said the claim that the lawmaker has taken on another wife is not accurate, stressing, “I have refrained from commenting on this issue because I believe my time and energy would be put to better use by working hard and nurturing my children.”

She said she has been avoiding business calls “just so I do not have to speak to another “sympathizer”.

She disclosed that they are currently in court over custody of their children.

Read her post below:

DISCLAIMER:

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

I woke up this morning to a barrage of calls sympathizing with me, because my “husband” Ras Mubarak took a second wife. I wish to categorically state that, this information is wrong. I have refrained from commenting on this issue because I believe my time and energy would be put to better use by working hard and nurturing my children. However, it has gotten to a point where I am avoiding business calls just so I do not have to speak to another “sympathizer”.

*I was married to Mr. Mubarak, which resulted in two beautiful children.

*Said marriage has been over for more than a year, as we are now in court over custody matters

*The marriage ended due to extremely abusive behavior from Mr. Mubarak towards me.

*We have not lived together for the last 1 year

For those who were “kind” enough to call me to solicit for information:

*No, I do not know his new wife, Don’t ask me if she is his sister, I don’t know.

*Yes I’m fine with it. The Ashantis have a proverb to wit;” After one pushes an old lady, where she falls is not one’s business”.

*A man cannot have a second wife when he does not have a first, and I AM NOT HIS WIFE.

I am very happy for him as the father of my children and wish him marital bliss so he can completely forget my existence. I feel nothing but relief.

Finally, I would be grateful if my former colleagues in the media would verify their facts before putting them out. It will save us all a great deal of stress.

Thank you.