The “zylofon Arts Fund".....here Are A Few Guidelines On How To Access It

The Zylofon Arts fund was launched some two weeks ago and has since received a number of entries which are currently under review by the 5-member administrative board.

Proposals should be sent directly to the zylofon media headquarters in East Legon, lagos Avenue opposite mensvic hotel. Meanwhile here's all you need to provide in order to access the $1million fund successfully.

The Zylofon Arts Fund is a scheme structured to support the various creative artsarms of the Nation both locally and internationally, to boost the prominence of theArts and Tourisms in Ghana. ZAF is a credit relief fund with a non-interest

Areas

The fund will cover a wide spectrum of which include Film (Documentary, MovieProducers, Set Designers), Music ( Drummers, Sound Engineers, SongWriters/Composers, Instrumentalists, Performers), Theatre Arts (Stage Managers),Dance, Visual Arts, Tourism Writers and Bloggers, Architects, Artisans(Hairdressers, Painters, Craftsmen, Sculptors, Weavers, Make-up Artists), FashionDesigners and Dressmakers, Jewelry, PublishersEligibility CriteriaOpen all well – meaning Ghanaians in the Arts Industry.

Basic Information Required

1. Full Applicant name2. Full applicant address including GhanapostGPS address (office or houselocation)3. Creative Art industry category (e.g. Food, fashion, comedy, etc)4. Country5. Region (if project location and address is in Ghana)6. Contact phone numbers7. Contact email address8. Amount requested9. Project brief (one paragraph)

Documentation and Information Required

1. Project scope details review2. Project financials – Previous spend and projected spend/budget3. Historic performance review – Proof of revenue where applicable?

4. Talent/creativity confirmation – This will include sampling of product orservice (demo CD, script review, artwork analysis, food tasting etc)

5. Potential impact/Benefit to society

Final Application Phase

1. Verification of information provided by phone, email, site visits and meeting

2. Project defense by owner or management (At office or by phone)

3. BOD members final review and recommendation for success and evaluation

4. BOD sign off with a brief justification for authorizing of fund release.

Board Guidelines

1. BOD members and family (spouses, parent, brothers and sisters) are notallowed to access the funds

2. Board meetings shall be held once every 2 weeks

3. After a project has progressed through all phases of the review process, theBOD will vote to approve funding.

4. A majority vote is required to pass for funding.

5. All BOD members must sign off on all project after final phase review hasbeen completed.

6. BOD members must meet approved project lead at least once before fundscan be disbursed

7. All application must be acknowledged in writing via email confirming receipt

8. BOD must process and respond to “ALL” received application no later than 1calendar month with decision either positive or not.

9. BOD must endeavor to select project across all creative art sectors, allregions and the diaspora

10. Special priority must be given to projects that promote Ghana’s creative artabroad