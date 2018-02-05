Ras Mubarak Clears Air On His Alleged Second Marriage

National Democratic Congress [NDC] Member of Parliament Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has married a new wife after he and his first wife legally divorced.

The former radio presenter over the weekend married Huseina Mubarak, the daughter of his colleague National Democratic Congress [NDC] MP, and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

Some media reports had suggested that Mubarak had married a second wife. But in a Facebook post today [Monday], Ras Mubarak discounted such reports, noting that he had parted with his first wife before the ceremony over the weekend.

He said although he was a firm believer in polygamy as a Muslim, he can only be said to have one wife and not two.

“I’ve just woken up to news that I married an additional wife yesterday. Let me put it on record that – though I am unapologetically a believer in polygamy and m y religion, and my proud Dagbon tradition and culture permit polygamy, – I just remarried yesterday after my wife then, packed out and sued for divorce a few weeks before the 2016 election. – While we appreciate the media interest in reporting what is news, we wish to encourage the media to report what is factual. Mrs. Huseina Mubarak, – my new and only wife – and I, are very grateful to colleagues from the NDC and NPP, friends, family and everyone who supported us in diverse ways. May God bless us all and strengthen every marriage,” he said in the Facebook post.

The colorful ceremony, held in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, was witnessed by close family and friends of the couple.