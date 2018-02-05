Dirty Elmina Castle Raises Tourism Concerns

Circulated photos of Elmina Castle in Cape Coast on social media over the weekend raised questions about the maintenance culture at Ghana's tourism sites.

The historic edifice looks like it has been lacking proper maintenance for a very long time. It appears very dirty. Its white paintings have also faded into a rather unpleasant outlook.

Parts of the walls and the staircase seemed decaying. Even though the photos haven't been confirmed as new, they popped up few days after Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, outlined government's efforts so far to boost the country's tourism, arts and culture industries.

The Elmina Castle, built by the Portuguese in 1482 as São Jorge da Mina, is located in Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The castle, also known simply as Mina or Feitoria da Mina, was first established as a trade settlement. It later became one of the most important stops on the route of the Atlantic slave trade.

It also served as a military post to ward off attack on the Elmina Castle by enemies. The Dutch seized the fort from the Portuguese in 1637, and took over all the Portuguese Gold Coast in 1642.

The fort and castles have been preserved as national monuments after the slave trade, and they have been attracting visitors from both within and outside the country, who throng the place to learn about the cruelty of the slave trade.

Whereas tourists visit the castle and rake in revenue for the state from gate fees and sales of souvenirs, that cannot be said of the fort which stands on the hill overlooking the castle. Its current looks in the photos are nothing to write home about.