Wiyaala Makes Stunning Revelation About How Her 'Masculine' Body Affected Her Growing Up

Songstress Noella Wiyaala, known on stage as Wiyaala, has recounted how she was severally discriminated against in society because of her masculine body and her dark skin colour.

She said as a teenager growing up, she had challenges from both young and old who made fun of her because she looks masculine.

According to her, she almost heeded to societal pressure to bleach her skin but refused, knowing one day she will get a man who will love her for who she is.

“No boy wanted a woman with those features and they made fun of me each time I step out,” she lamented.

The 31-year-old old Afropop singer also reminisced how she tried to please society by wearing a skirt which didn’t work for her and later had to change to wearing a pair of jeans.

“I had a lot of challenges when I was a teenager, It was very hard to resist and the boys don’t find you attractive because you look like a boy and intimidate some of them, the muscles are still there showing up. You wear a skirt and it isn’t working for you so I preferred my jeans.

“But you still find one or two guys who like the boyishness in you and they go like wow, sexy girl. So I’m like well what do I need a lot of guys for if I can only marry ONE at the end of the day so there is definitely one guy over there who will like me for who I am. So I’m going to be myself so everybody can go screw yourself,” she said on GHOne TV.

Wiyaala usually sings in her native Sissala and Waale dialects as well as English and often combines all three languages in her songs.

She has attained public renown with her single 'Make Me Dance' and her androgynous image.

After making her name in reality shows in Accra, she established a solo career in 2013 with the hit single 'Rock My Body, which won her two awards at the 2014 first edition of the All Africa Music Awards, the Most Promising Artiste in Africa and Revelation of The African Continent.