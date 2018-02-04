Guda features "Mama Boss Papa" crooner on "Asiikoto" single

Guda finally makes his collaboration with the "Mama Boss Papa" crooner, Young Chorus, available to the public.

After thrilling us with "Courtdate" which features the Uptown Energy Boss, Yaa Pono, he follows it up with this brand new one.

He titles this one 'Asiikoto' with production credit going to Apya.

In this Highlife song, Guda talks about the many ways Ghanaians used to have fun with their partners back in the 80's.

"Asiikoto" is a danceable song, and of no doubt an instant hit.

Stream/Download "Asiikoto" from below...

