King Of Accra Outdoors Online Beat Shop

Music producer and rap artiste King Of Accra has launched his online beat shop called kingofaccra.com

Kingofaccra.com is beautifully designed to offer both mainstream and up and coming musicians the opportunity and flexibility of acquiring a beat without going through the stress of chasing an engineer.

KOA mentioned that often times, because of his tight schedule in the studio, a lot of musicians willing to work with him do not get the chance. So in a bid to solve the problem, he came up with this idea for people to have access to his beats at an affordable price in the comfort of their homes.

Instrumentals on kingofaccra.com can be bought through several paying methods and artistes upon successful purchase can book a recording session with King Of Accra or decide to record elsewhere.

The website is flooded with a different genre of instrumentals and navigation is really simple, making it easy for visitors to maneuver through the site.

According to the KOA, a local payment system is underway to ease transaction for the many Ghanaians who will be patronizing the kingofaccra.com .

Known in real life as Nii Kommetey Commey Jnr, KOA has produced for many industry giants including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Trigmatic to mention but a few.

Source: Nii Ayi Mensah Lartey