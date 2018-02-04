Bossman Management to wipe the tears of Upcoming artistes in Ghana through the Bossman Dreams

The Bossman Dreams is an initiative by Bossman Management with the aim to let the talent and ideas in African artiste especially in Ghana manifest to the world.

Public Relations Office of Bossman Entertainment 'Parry Prince' has stated that what puts their latest initiative of Bossman Entertainment above its competitors is to ease the plight of young upcoming artistes without them paying anything.

The Bossman Management is with the major objective of bringing underground artist to the lime light without having to pay a penny. All underground artist should take advantage of this initiative.

Since its a record label with the above aim, the site got a unique feature where artiste who wish to have a deal with Bossman entertainment can submit their music/profile. You can only have access to this feature after registering on the website.

HOW IT WORKS

To successfully sign up for BOSSMAN DREAM, first visit www.bossmanent.net then click on the signup tab clearly displayed on site. This takes you to where you can sign up. Click the sign-up button and provide your details. A review will be carried on the content you have submitted.

The management on the 9th of February this year will sign 2 artist from the Western Region. Aside that, qualified and accepted artistes will receive a radio tour and video shoot for their music.