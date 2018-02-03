Photo: Afia Schwarzenegger Falls In Love Again With Another 'Macho man'

Self-acclaimed Ghanaian queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, seems to have found love again as she keeps sharing a photo of herself and one well-built man on her Instagram page anytime she gets the opportunity.

This time, the actress shared a photo of herself and the man in an uncompromising pose with the caption “Let love lead…”.

The former television personality who has indicated that any man who intends loving her should also love her with all his money seems to have a love for well-built men as it has been evident in her past relationships.

Afia Schwarzenegger is currently in court with her ex-husband after he allegedly caught her in bed with another man.

Although he has insisted that they are still married until a formal and official divorce procedures are completed, she still remains his wife.

However, with the photos and captions from Afia Schwarzenegger, it is clear that she is not bothered.

Let love lead... #queenofcomedyghðŸ'' #Ghanasmoststrongestman #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #gossipdiva #Godfidence #Leave2Live Mua @divinecaseygh

A post shared by ðŸ''Queen Afia SchwarzeneggerðŸ'' (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on Feb 1, 2018 at 7:10am PST