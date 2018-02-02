I Was A Street Beggar Before Becoming Popular – Wiyaala Shares Her Life Story

Songstress Wiyaala has said after Stars of the future, she went through several challenges including begging on the streets of Accra to feed herself.

According to her, she had huge plans for herself but things did not work out as planned so she ended up not continuing the Polytechnic education she had deferred before going for the reality show.

Wiyaala who was speaking to GhOne TV’s Kafui Dey said she did not have problems only with money to feed but also had challenges with her accommodation in Accra that she had to go back to Wa.

“At some point, I had to beg for one cedi on the streets of Accra. I had challenges with accommodation, things were not going on well so I had to go back to Wa. Although I had some people who were willing to help with my music, I could not burden them with my problem. People were asking me that will I not come back to school? But they did not know what was going on with me.”

She indicated that her parents were working very hard to ensure that she realized her dream but their efforts could not “get her there”.

Wiyaala said upon hearing of Ghallywood School, she enrolled and that led to her breakthrough in the music industry.