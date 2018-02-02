Loyal Fan Opts For Image Of Sarkodie And His Daughter As Design For His Haircut (Video/Photos)

How far would you go for your favourite celebrity? Would you ask a barber to design your favourite celebrity's face as a haircut for you?

Recently, one of Shatta Wale’s ardent fans, Adamu Musa, styled Shatta Wale’s face as a haircut and the photos went viral. In return, the dancehall artiste invited the loyal fan to his East Legon.

Now, another fan has asked a barber to design rapper Sarkodie and his daughter, Titi's images as his haircut. The result is for you to judge. Impressive?

Check out the video and photos

